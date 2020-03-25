SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s state parks offer a variety of outdoor alternatives for solo adventurers and small family groups alike. Hiking and biking are popular activities at nearly all parks, while some offer fishing, boating, archery and other sports.

With plenty of wide-open spaces, individuals and families can explore on their own or establish a safe distance between themselves and others.

While parks are open, indoor spaces including visitor centers, headquarters and retail locations are closed to visitors. As a result of the continuing concern of the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended increased social distancing, therefore park staff and visitors are asked to limit group sizes to less than 10 and for people to stay a minimum of 6 feet apart. Additionally, park staff and visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for handwashing, sanitizing and hygiene.

“Time spent outside can be soothing and calming,” Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails Deputy Director Nick Neylon said in a press release. “Without the constant bombardment of news alerts and headlines, we get a chance to catch our breath and find some peace in nature.”

Those who enjoy a lighter outdoor recreation lifestyle will also find a place at Wyoming’s state parks. Bird and wildlife watching, nature photography, plein air painting, reading a book and enjoying a picnic lunch are popular pastimes.

The public is reminded that state parks staff members are taking the recommended precautions from the CDC and the Wyoming Department of Health to maintain clean and sanitary indoor public spaces, restrooms, etc.

Wyoming State Parks provide a safe and relaxing environment at locations throughout the Cowboy state, many of them less than an hour from Cheyenne, Casper, Cody, Gillette, Lander, Evanston, Wheatland or Thermopolis. To find the location of the Wyoming State Park nearest you, see wyoparks.wyo.gov.

