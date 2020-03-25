By Lisa Romero, Rocket Miner via Wyoming News Exchange

ROCK SPRINGS — Campaigns typically require mass gatherings and a great deal of close social interaction. Not anymore.

Cynthia Lummis is now reaching out electronically from her Star Valley home in her race for Wyoming’s open seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Republican candidate had a full schedule of events for the coming weeks that had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, including an engagement to speak at the Sweetwater County Leadership Institute on March 17. Those plans included a stop at the Rocket Miner office afterward. When the institute was canceled, a telephone interview was arranged.

Lummis told the Rocket Miner that she is practicing social distancing at her home in Star Valley while staying connected via phone and internet.

Her final in-person event was precinct caucuses in lower Star Valley (Etna) on March 16. Those in attendance sat far apart, and some participated by computer with online caucus materials, according to her campaign Facebook page.

The Lummis campaign continues, mostly by phone. That’s not all her phone is being used for, though.

Lummis said that she’s been connecting with her county campaign committees who are talking to people throughout Wyoming about ways that residents can help one another as a small community spread throughout the state.

One idea that Lummis is touting to help local economies is the purchase of gift certificates from local restaurants, “watering holes,” and small businesses to inject cash into businesses at a cash-strapped time.

“To make sure your favorite business is still there after the coronavirus pandemic lifts, buy a gift certificate now,” she said.

The Lummis campaign is also trying to connect with various people who are struggling and inform them about government resources available. She said during her previous eight years in Congress, she developed a decent list to help people and businesses that are reaching out to be able to steer them to the right government agency or a current member of Wyoming’s congressional delegation.

Concerns can range from Bureau of Land Management lease issues to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

During Thursday’s phone interview, Lummis said that she was all by herself in Star Valley, looking at the beautiful snowy scenery.

“It is a fabulous place to be holed up,” she said.

Lummis purchased a home in Star Valley about 12 years ago and a farm there about six years ago. She said the area provides a perfect place to self isolate. She goes cross-country skiing nearby for exercise. Lummis doesn’t have a television in her Star Valley home, but stays updated on all the news and anecdotal information with her computer, including reading the Wall Street Journal.

She also calls friends around Wyoming and the United States.

For example, she said that she might call a person she knows in Wheatland and ask, “How are you, and what’s going on there?”

Even though Lummis hadn’t seen another person in three to four days, she still felt connected and said she was staying abreast of the rapidly changing coronavirus situation.

She wasn’t missing television, and was enjoying her hiatus from TV news, especially the “think/shout news shows that point fingers instead of talking about how people can pull together.”

One concern that the coronavirus pandemic has raised, and Lummis plans to help address if she is elected to the Senate, is the United States’ reliance on China for prescription drugs.

Lummis said nearly all of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the basic components for prescription drugs consumed by Americans, come from China, as well as a large percentage of the drugs themselves.