CHEYENNE — To further attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harris issued a third statewide order Tuesday evening, closing nonessential personal services beginning Wednesday.

Extending through April 3, the order is focused on businesses “where appropriate social distancing measures are not practical,” according to a press release from the governor’s office, including: nail salons, hair salons and barber shops; cosmetology, electrology and esthetic services; massage parlors; and tattoo, body art and piercing shops. Medically necessary services, such as physical therapy providers, may remain open. (See the new order here.)

In Sheridan County, many local businesses fitting this description had already closed their doors.

This order supplements previous statewide orders, issued March 19 and 20, which closed certain public spaces and prohibited gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space.

“While I understand the impact and sympathize with those most affected by these measures, especially small business owners, I support Dr. Harrist’s recommendation because this is about saving lives,” Gordon said. “We have tried to navigate a thoughtful course, but as COVID-19 spreads through our communities, we must take this action now.”

“People who are ill with COVID-19 can easily spread this disease to others to anyone nearby if they cough or sneeze,” Harrist explained. “Staying away from others as much as possible helps protect all of us, including those who are most vulnerable to illness complications.”

Wyoming has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated section with this page and more, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.