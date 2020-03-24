SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Holmes Avenue, 1:34 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Marion Street, 1 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 4:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 6:41 a.m.

• Accident, Absaraka Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Found property, East Alger Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:39 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Fourth Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Animal dead, Eighth Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, Crook Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 1:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park Side Court, 2:20 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Val Vista Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Marion Street, 2:36 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 6:09 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Mydland Road, 6:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 6:21 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Driving under the influence, citizen report, North Heights Drive, 11:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:03 a.m.

• Citizen dispute, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:34 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Acme Road, Ranchester, 5:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, Easy Street, Banner, 6:38 p.m.

• Damaged property, Beaver Creek Road, 7:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 27, 9:19 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1