SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center is open to provide care for Wyoming citizens in Sheridan, Johnson, Weston and Crook counties. The team is developing protocols for seeing clients in the safest and most effective way possible.

According to a press release, the plan is subject to rapid change as circumstances dictate and staff recommend you check wyomentalhealth.org or www.facebook.com/nwymhc for up-to-date information.

The NWYMHC COVID-19 Response Plan as of March 20 is as follows:

• NWYMHC is actively reaching out to all clients to offer support and determine the best way to provide services.

• NWYMHC is rapidly and aggressively moving toward the provision of extensive telehealth services, to be implemented within the next week.

• NWYMHC is still providing services to clients including injections, weekly pill box fills and crisis services.

• NWYMHC has suspended all in-office and face-to-face services through April 3. We are making exceptions for crises/emergencies where need dictates.

NWYMHC will re-evaluate the plan prior to April 3.

On-call services are still in place and available 24/7. The local Sheridan County contact numbers is 307-674-4405 during regular business hours and 307-674-2065 for after-hours help. In case of an emergency, call 911.

