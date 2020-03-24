From Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — The impact of the coronavirus on Wyoming will probably be felt for some time to come, Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday.

Gordon spoke during a press briefing as the number of coronavirus cases in the state grew to 28 with one new case each in Carbon and Laramie counties.

“I will say this isn’t going to be over in two weeks,” he said. “This is going to impact life in Wyoming for a long time to come.”

The state in the past week has issued orders closing businesses where 10 people or more are likely to gather and prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Gordon said if people abide by the orders, it will help slow the spread of the illness and perhaps prevent the need for a “shelter in place” order such as those seen in other states, where residents have been ordered not to leave their homes.

“At this point, we do not believe a shelter in place order is necessary,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is to find a balance that respects private property rights, personal liberties and prudent health standards. We can hopefully look to Wyoming being a bellwether state that leads the nation in not having to proceed with shelter in place. But that can only come with citizens stepping up and doing their part with social distancing, maintaining good hygiene and doing their best to meet these orders.”

The state entered the weekend with 22 cases, but testing revealed new cases in Carbon, Fremont and Laramie counties by Sunday evening. By Monday afternoon, another new case had been diagnosed in both Laramie and Carbon counties.

As of Monday afternoon, Fremont County continued to be the county with the highest number of cases, 10, followed by Laramie County with seven.

Sheridan County had four cases, two were diagnosed in Teton and Carbon counties and the Health Department reported there was one case each in Campbell, Natrona and Park counties.

In the face of growing case numbers, Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, on Friday banned gatherings of 10 or more people.

Gov. Mark Gordon, in a statement expressing his support for the new order, said it has been proven that limiting social contact helps reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“I very much appreciate the willingness of our state’s residents to comply with this action,” he said in a news release. “Particularly because it is now becoming clear that young adults 18 to 50 are also at risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19.”

“People of any age can spread this disease to others who are especially vulnerable to more serious or life-threatening illness,” Harrist said in the news release. “We’ve recommended limits on gatherings, this order is an official step to put those recommendations in to action. Slowing and limiting the spread of the disease is our goal.”

