CORONAVIRUS SCAM 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) is not sending emails about the coronavirus to individuals. The emails have malicious Microsoft Word documents attached. If you get an email from the WHO be extra suspicious.

CORONAVIRUS SCAM 2

Downloading maps of the coronavirus outbreak is not advised. Some of the maps have malware that steal passwords, user names, credit card numbers and other sensitive information. Be sure to view maps only from credible sources like known newspapers and state/federal/local government webpages.

CORONAVIRUS SCAM 3

The FTC and the FDA are warning you to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus scare. Seven sellers claiming to have products to treat or prevent the coronavirus were issued warning letters: Vital Silver, Aromatherapy Ltd, N-ergetics, GuruNanda LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and the Jim Bakker Show.

CORONAVIRUS TRACKING APP LOCKS ANDROID PHONES

A new type of ransomware called CovidLock is targeting Android phones. It performs a screen-lock by forcing a change in the password required to unlock a phone. The ransomware program also threatens to erase contacts, photos, videos, and leak social media accounts. Do not download any apps offering statistics on the coronavirus.

RECENT DATA BREACHES

Here is a list of the latest data breaches: radio.com, Whisper app, Comcast Xfinity, Koodo Mobile, NordVPN, Carnival Cruise Line,

JCrew, T-Mobile, grandwesternsteaks.com, Open Exchange Rates, Princess Cruises, and Volusion hosted online stores (payment card

breach). If you are affected by any of these, be sure to change your password on their website as soon as possible. If you re-use your password online, be sure to change it on other sites as well. CyberWyoming recommends never re-using your passwords.

TO REPORT A SCAM

If you want to report a phone, email or text scam and let your friends and neighbors know, forward it or send a description to phishing@cyberwyoming.org.

Other ways to report a scam:

• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam

• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint

• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint

• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.

• Online here or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3

• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov

