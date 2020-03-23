Liz Cassiday is executive director of the YMCA.

I start daydreaming of summer travel on the first day the temperature rises above 60 degrees. There is something so exciting and freeing about planning travel when the roads are clear and you don’t have to prep your car for potentially being stranded in a storm. I like to plan at least one camping experience per month and then one longer road trip to another state or even out of the country.

This year I have had the opportunity to participate in Leadership Wyoming. This experience has altered my view of Wyoming and got me thinking about summer travel with a different lens. Each month during Leadership Wyoming’s nine-month course, you travel to a different spot in the state and learn about the area’s resources, innovation and challenges.

Growing up in Wyoming, I thought I knew our state pretty well. However, I quickly realized that sports and school travel only allowed me to take in restaurants and school gyms. Leadership Wyoming has opened my eyes to a more complex and wonderful understanding of our state.

The experience has also forced me to question why I am traveling to other states when I have not adequately traveled my own state. So, this summer, I am committing to exploring Wyoming.

This commitment has a lot of perks. Our state is lacking humidity, making it the perfect place to explore as temperatures rise. I generally spend vacations dreading humidity and large, large bugs. Another upside to this commitment is that traveling within the state is far more affordable. Many of the Wyoming landmarks we have identified in our summer planning are day trips in which we can return to our own home or tent at night. No extended time in airports and multiple days on the road.

Beyond convenience and affordability, the most important reason I have committed to exploring Wyoming is my kids. I want to ensure they have fun summer memories in Wyoming and to know you don’t have to leave the state to be in awe. Maybe this is one more reason they will want to raise their own kids in this wonderful state. I’ll let you know how it goes.

Quite a while ago, we bought a U.S. map and started putting thumbtacks where we had traveled. I am now excited to hang a Wyoming state map and start pinning places. It’s easy to discount or forget what we have in our own backyard. Consider joining in the exploration of backroads and travel near this summer.

I listed some of the places I grew up loving to go in Wyoming and included them in this summer’s travel list.

Wonderful places I have experienced:

• Bighorn Mountains (of course)

• Ayres Natural Land Bridge

• Independence Rock

• Pumpkin Buttes

• Medicine Lodge Petroglyphs

• Devils Tower

My Wyoming summer travel list:

• Buffalo Bill Center in Cody

• Flaming Gorge

• Hells Half Acre

• Smith Mansion in Cody

• Hole in the Wall

• The Crow’s Nest at the Old Faithful Inn

• The Fossil Cabin near Medicine Bow

• Mad Dog and the Pilgrim Booksellers, Sweetwater Station