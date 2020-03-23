By Nick Reynolds and Camille Erickson, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — Sen. John Barrasso joined several U.S. officials in drafting a letter to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, urging him to stabilize increasingly volatile global oil markets.

Sent to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, the letter referenced the coronavirus pandemic and depressed oil prices caused by Saudi Arabia’s current spat with Russian producers. The dispute over oil has hit the U.S., the world’s leading shale producer, particularly hard.

A copy of the letter was obtained by the Star-Tribune.

“Senior Saudi government leaders have repeatedly told American officials, including us, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a force for stability in global markets,” the letter stated. “Recent Saudi actions have called this role into question. We urge the Kingdom to assert constructive leadership in stabilizing the world economy by calming economic anxiety in the oil and gas sector at a time when countries around the world are addressing the pandemic.”

The fall in oil prices has been of particular concern for Wyoming policymakers who, earlier this month, were informed that for every dollar drop in the price of oil, the state loses roughly $12 million in revenues. Over the past several weeks, the price has dropped precipitously.

Brent Crude, an international benchmark for oil prices, reached below $27 a barrel Wednesday. That’s down from over $67 per barrel at the beginning of this year. If sustained, the impacts of a price war on Wyoming’s budget could be even worse, the state’s budget director Don Richards told state lawmakers in a presentation on the budget March 9.

“It could be even worse — and I don’t mean to gloom-and-doom — but we haven’t taken into account sales tax,” he said at the time. “Are we going to see a hit on tourism this summer, are we going to see substantially less pipe being purchased in the oil patch for the next year, two years? These are all additive hits.”

As a leading oil producer, Saudi Arabia advised OPEC to cut back on oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day in early March in its initial attempt to help global oil markets rebound from the COVID-19 outbreak. Cutting the supply of oil can sometimes help buoy prices.

But Russia, the third-largest producer of oil, did not agree to OPEC’s plan to curb production. (Russia is not a member of the organization.)

In response, Saudi Arabia, which had previously seen its relationship warming with Russia, slashed oil prices and ramped up oil production instead. The two countries continue to joust, with Saudi Arabia vowing to keep up its oil production. What’s more, a production agreement between OPEC and other big oil producers will expire April 1.

If members decline to extend it, countries won’t be required to make output cuts.

The collateral damage from this dispute has largely landed on the doorsteps of American shale producers, especially independent ones, many unable to continue drilling when oil prices have plunged too low.