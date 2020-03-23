SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block East Ridge Road, 5:21 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 6:54 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 600 block Shoshone Street, 6:09 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 2600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Odor investigation, 1600 block Willow Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suicidal subject, Bungalow Village Lane, 12:24 a.m.

• Damaged property, Sibley Circle, 10:12 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kurtz Drive, 1:31 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Dunnuck Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 4:32 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Open door, Frackelton Street, 7:54 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 12:20 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Mydland Road, 1:05 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Mydland Road, 2 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Brooks Street, 4:52 a.m.

• Pursuit/eluding officers, Val Vista Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Cat trap, West Loucks Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Burglary auto, East Fifth Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Animal found, Broadway Street, 1 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:04 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ninth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Adair Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• K-9 search, East Sixth Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kurtz Drive, 5:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

• Battery, Willow Trail, 8:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:56 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Park Drive, 10:21 p.m.

Sunday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 a.m.

• Assist agency, Holmes Avenue, 7:19 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Val Vista Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 12:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

• Open door, North Gould Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Val Vista Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Olympus Drive, 4:42 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Missing person, Sugarland Drive, 6:11 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 8:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road, 9:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, Bungalow Village Lane, 1 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 7:56 a.m.

• Accident, Golf Course Road, 8:58 a.m.

• Simple assault, Lane Lane, 10:08 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Upper Hideaway Lane, Story, 2:29 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Crystal Creek Drive and Big Horn Avenue, 12:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Dog bite, Upper Hideaway Lane, Story, 8:57 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Front Street, Clearmont, 1:02 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Willow Street, Big Horn, 9:56 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, Holmes Avenue, 5:41 a.m.

• Property destruction, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 9:21 a.m.

• Civil standby, Rawhide Drive, Story, 9:58 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Holmes Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Five Mile Road and Barker Road, Parkman, 3:04 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Rawhide Drive, Story, 8:45 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road, mile marker 9, 9:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Creighton Street, Big Horn, 11:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, 11:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No arrests reported.

Saturday

• Johnny J. Johnson, 55, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance powder or crystal form, reckless driving, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elicia M. Maldonado, 30, Clearmont, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dane E. Pitchford, 30, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance powder or crystal form, unlawful use of toxic substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Ephrem Michael, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, possession of controlled substance plant form, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• William J. Ziska, 37, Sheridan, dispose stolen property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5

Number of releases for the weekend: 1

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 46