SHERIDAN — Albertsons Companies today announced an Appreciation Pay program to all non-union and union frontline associates. Structured to recognize the hard-working team members on the front lines, the company’s e-commerce pickers and drivers, store associates, distribution center associates and manufacturing plant associates will receive a temporary $2 per-hour-worked increase, above and beyond their regular hourly pay and overtime.

“In ways that we could not even imagine, overnight, our country changed — and as a result it changed the way our teams conduct business,” said Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO. “I am so proud to say our teams did not skip a step. In our manufacturing plants, distribution centers and in our stores, our associates are working tirelessly to serve our customers.

They work every day to keep our communities fed, their pantries and medicine cabinets stocked and to ensure one less worry on our customers’ minds as we all face this unprecedented pandemic.”

The temporary increase, which was requested by the company’s division presidents and supported by the board of directors and the company’s owners, including Cerberus Capital Management, is effective March 15, 2020, until at least the end of the following pay period on March 28, 2020, for approximately 230,000 Albertsons’ associates at both Albertsons and Safeway stores. The company will evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis and make changes as necessary.

“These times are unprecedented in the grocery industry,” Sankaran said. “This simple ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like quite enough — and we hope our sincere appreciation with this program is a start.”