SHERIDAN — Library vendors, publishers, online services and others are responding to the COVID-19 crisis by supporting temporary free access to resources. Two now available for Wyoming residents to access include Ancestry Library and Tumblebooks.

Ancestry Library includes databases and primary source material to support genealogical research.

Ordinarily, it’s available to Wyoming residents at their public libraries for in-library use only. Ancestry has temporarily lifted restrictions on home use and has made this resource available for library users accessing from home through April 30.

TumbleBook Library offers more than 1,100 e-book titles for grades kindergarten through six, with animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, National Geographic videos, nonfiction books, playlists and books in Spanish and French. Also included is TumbleMath, a comprehensive collection of math picture books.

“I’m so appreciative of the generosity of vendors, authors and artists stepping up to help communities affected by this crisis and offering free access to their products,” said Paige Bredenkamp, Wyoming State Library school library consultant. “People should know that even though your library’s building might be closed, we’re here for you online.”

Access Ancestry Library and Tumblebooks through GoWYLD.net, the Wyoming State Library’s portal to information resources for the state’s residents. Whether you want to research your family history, find something for the kids to do or find a good book to read or listen to, your Wyoming libraries are there for you in your own home. A library card and PIN are required for many of the offerings in GoWYLD — call your local library if you need assistance.

GoWYLD.net is a service of the Wyoming State Library. Resources are purchased by the WSL and the University of Wyoming Libraries with state and federal funding from the Wyoming State Legislature and Institute of Museum and Library Services, and with funds from Wyoming public and community college libraries.