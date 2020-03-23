SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn handed down a decision to indefinitely postpone Brandon Hanni’s trial Friday, via video and telephone conference.

The Sheridan County Courthouse closed to the public Thursday until further notice. Clerk of District Court Rene Botten advised the public to pay child support payments, fines, fees and restitution by mail whenever possible.

All 4th Judicial District Court hearings are to be conducted remotely with specific instructions for participation per individual. No Sheridan County Circuit Court fines are being accepted in person.

Hanni was charged on suspicion of delivering methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine Aug. 8. Each charge carries potential punishments of up to 20 years incarceration and up to $25,000 in fines.

Fenn said the Hanni case hearing was to address a possible trial continuance and resolve a dispute between the defense and prosecution regarding the case discovery file.

After the trial was postponed earlier in March, Fenn set a new trial date, to begin April 7, around when the 180-day limit to fulfill speedy trial will expire.

The court system underwent rapid changes soon after, with constant developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White and defense attorney Francis McVay argued against postponing the trial.

McVay argued Hanni’s case has been severely disadvantaged and prejudiced by postponing trial and refusal from the state to provide a complete discovery file, including witness names currently labeled “confidential informant” and Facebook messages between the defendant and a potential witness. He asked Fenn to either proceed with the set trial date or dismiss the case on prejudice.

McVay claimed the potential for witness memory loss, defendant’s loss of employment, illness that could befall any participant in the case and Hanni’s personal life are all influencing factors that could be become more complex as time lapses. McVay said Hanni’s regular court dates in Sheridan and check-ins prevent him from spending time with family and searching for employment elsewhere.

McVay criticized the state for allegedly providing a lack of investigatory material in the discovery file, with “holes” in witness statements and failure to meet deadlines.

White argued against the continuance to preserve witness statements and availability and fulfill speedy trial. She further asked the court to consider postponing a sentencing hearing for a codefendant in the case, in conjunction with Hanni’s trial, so the codefendant could remain available as a witness. Fenn denied the request as the codefendant’s council was not present to argue their position.

Fenn said in this “unprecedented situation,” court staff are unable to arrange a jury trial within a closed courthouse. He said sufficient prejudice to dismiss the trial had not been proven.

Fenn said he is vacating the trial until further notice to protect the safety and welfare of the defendant, staff, clerks and jurors, as the suggested health recommendations for distancing and sanitizing cannot be accomplished in the courtroom. Hanni is not incarcerated and remains out on bond.

Fenn said he will submit a written decision regarding the discovery dispute in the next couple of weeks. Once the public health risk is clarified, the trial will go forward, Fenn said.

Fenn declined to provide a tentative new trial date, however, he said all parties will have complete information well enough in advance to prepare for the trial. McVay said he will be filing a demand for dismissal on the decision under Constitutional concerns.