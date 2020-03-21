SHERIDAN — A vehicle pursuit led to a crash and arrest on Coffeen Avenue Saturday morning.

The pursuit started when Sheridan Police Department officers attempted to pull over a 2007 Chrysler Sebring for driving twice the speed limit, according to a press release from Wyoming Highway Patrol. The driver fled.

WHP troopers joined the pursuit on Highway 87 and observed the fleeing driver attempt to hit other law enforcement with his car. Due to public safety concerns, law enforcement decided to attempt a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to end the pursuit. The maneuver was attempted before the pursuit reached a busy intersection. The Sebring exited the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries in the crash, was taken into custody. He has been identified as 54-year-old Sheridan resident Johnny J. Johnson. He was charged with aggravated assault, driving while under the influence, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speeding and other traffic-related offenses.

Due to the nature of the incident, Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to conduct an external investigation.