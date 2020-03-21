SHERIDAN — A perceived win for farmers market vendors occurred March 12 when House Bill 84, the “Food Freedom Amendments,” unanimously passed.

Farmers market producers and local growers consider this a victory for their businesses because the bill allows shelf-stable foods to be sold through a third party or at a retail location.

Without this bill, producers could only sell their homemade food item within the physical space of their own vendor booth.

Now, those same products can be sold by a party who doesn’t necessarily produce the product, like a different vendor or brick-and-mortar store, thus increasing visibility and overall sales.

One reason the law prior to HB84 limited how these products could be sold was because these products are not subject to federal inspections. Shoppers purchasing from a vendor at a farmers market were considered informed buyers of this fact, presumed to be aware that they were buying non-inspected food due to the purchase location. But proponents of the bill found the requirement to only buy farmers-market-like goods from that specific vendor unnecessary, especially due to the consistently safe nature of the type of products sold.

Matt Egging, a local coffee roaster, said becoming vocal in his support for HB84 was his first big engagement in Wyoming politics, as he is from out-of-state. He felt this was the first bill that he “had a major stake in.”

“I called and emailed every [representative],” Egging said. “I told my friends and family to do the same thing.”

Joe Wesnitzer of Papa Joe’s Produce put the concern for the bill on Egging’s radar.

A fear existed among the farmers market community that the bill was close to dying before it went to vote; this caused a last-minute rally of contacting representatives.

Wesnitzer said the bill received great support from a lot of folks around the state and the Wyoming Food Coalition.

Since only shelf-stable and items deemed non-potentially hazardous are included in HB84, products such as milk and dairy are excluded from the bill. However, the support to grant products of that nature a similar law is also high among farmers market vendors.

“We will continue working to get that passed,” Wesnitzer said.

Since HB84 increases the options as to where certain farmers market goods can be sold, Egging and Wesnitzer are confident their sales will increase.

“Because of [House Bill] 84, we should see increased sales, whether it’s this season or the next,” Egging said.

Egging hopes that Wyoming’s passing of the bill is not an anomaly in the country but that instead neighboring states will adopt similar laws.

Wesnitzer highlighted the importance of small-scale and local producers and spoke about the reality of many store shelves being currently empty.

“We need more producers,” Wesnitzer said. “We need more local customers and to keep the money in-town and in-state.”

Both men agree Sheridan has no shortage of consumers who would rather buy local and stimulate the local economy.

“Our clientele is people who want to know where their food was grown and who produced it,” Egging said.