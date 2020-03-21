SHERIDAN — Every year, around 5,000 mule deer die from vehicle collisions in Wyoming. Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, wants to change that, so he proposed a $5 million budget amendment to appropriate funding in a one-to-one match from the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust for wildlife crossing work in the state.

Before adjourning, the Legislature approved the budget amendment.

“This is a big win for wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts and highway safety. Rarely do we have a situation where it’s a win-win for all the stakeholders involved, and this is one of them,” Western said.

According to the state budget, the funding can only be used to provide for wildlife crossings and game fences in support of the highway system, and expenditures are conditioned upon a match of funds from any other source in a $1 to $1 match.

“While it certainly doesn’t solve the problem, $5,000,000 of matching funds is a big shot in the arm towards building wildlife crossings and rebuilding healthy mule deer herds,” Western said.

Mule deer herds in Wyoming have been declining for the past 25-30 years, going from around a half a million in the state in 1980 to 300,000 today.

“There are multiple things driving it, whether it is habitat degradation, habitat fragmentation, urban expansion, oil and gas and extractive industries, predation from coyotes — there are all sorts of things coming together that contribute to this problem,” Western said. “But one of the things contributing is vehicle collisions. Almost everyone, or someone they know, has hit a deer at some point in their life.”

Officials know that highway underpasses and overpasses are effective at reducing these collisions, Western said. The Wyoming Game and Fish has determined a need for 240 wildlife crossing projects in the state, said Sara DiRienzo, public information officer Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Of those projects, there is a “Top 10” list, which includes areas where a large-scale solution like an overpass is needed.

“Those kinds of roadway projects can be very expensive, so funding options like Western’s budget amendment, as well as the conservation license plate and other donations from individuals, groups and grant funding will really help support the work that we do in Wyoming,” DiRienzo said.

The WGFD already knows where the biggest solutions are needed and has identified hot spots for wildlife crash sites based on collar and collision data collected by WYDOT.

“We know that structures like wildlife crossings, big overpasses and underpasses that people might be familiar with, as well as other fencing projects or road modifications can make a huge difference for the safety for wildlife and drivers,” DiRienzo said.

Large projects like an overpass or underpass can have a huge impact, Western said.

“There is one west of Pinedale between Pinedale and Jackson,” he said. “They were averaging about 140 mule deer deaths in a year, and after one of these underpasses was installed, it went from 140 to 10 a year.

“They are very, very effective, about 90% effective at reducing mortality. We know that these things work,” Western said.

The problem is that large scale infrastructure is expensive to build — some of them, depending on where they are installed, can cost between $2 to $10 million.

“Until recently, there hasn’t been a big push to start funding these,” Western said.

A group of biologists from the University of Wyoming, the WGFD and others have done research about where the infrastructure changes are most needed. So far, that research has focused on the western side of Wyoming. There is still quite a bit of research needed in the eastern part of the state, specifically in the Powder River Basin, Western said.

Laura Dalles, public involvement specialist WYDOT District 4 region, said that while there are no plans right now to put large scale wildlife crossings in the Sheridan area, they’re necessary in Jackson region where herd migration happens. Whether a large-scale solution makes it to Northeastern Wyoming or not, Dalles said that one-to-one collisions are common all over the state.

“What the public can do is know the areas, know that there may be higher incidences of wildlife in certain areas and watch for wildlife,” Dalles said.

Animals are looking for forage and water especially at dusk and dawn, on roadways like Coffeen out to Big Horn.

“They are back and forth between hay meadows because they don’t have to work very hard to find food, so that is why you have an increased number of wildlife fatalities on that road,” Dalles said.

DiRienzo said that the WGFD will continue to monitor wildlife highway mortality and do what it can to make roads safer for drivers and animals.

“We have been studying areas of movement for a long time … and even if someone’s area is not one of the places that they see a big highway project, that is may be because that type of solution doesn’t fit in that area,” DiRienzo said. “There is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and so depending on where you are in the state and how the animals move there, the solution might look different, like changes to fencing, mowing the right-of-way and maybe modifying speed limits for different times of the year or different times of the day.”