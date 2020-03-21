SHERIDAN — The 65th Wyoming Legislature wrapped up a 2020 budget session on a “down note,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said.

By the end, the session felt disconnected from reality, he said.

Kinskey said the magnitude of COVID-19 on the Wyoming economy has not yet been felt nor fully acknowledged by many in the Legislature.

In a press release, Gov. Mark Gordon described the budget bill as a “sound fiscal plan,” but cited free falling markets, record low commodity prices and limited resources as consequences of recent events that continue to alter the state’s fiscal outlook.

Gordon noted record revenue collapses have been challenging Wyoming’s agricultural sector and state funding for schools, roads and other services for the past several years.

While legislators debated spending on rebuilding the University of Wyoming stadium and constructing a new pool, oil dropped from around $30 per barrel to less than $20, Kinskey said. Natural gas dropped below $2 per MCF and coal shipments continued to decline. Together, these resources account for 60% of state revenue, Kinskey said.

The legislature speculated they may return to Cheyenne for a special session to address the millions in revenue lost from the U.S. stock market downturn — one quarter of the Wyoming budget comes from stock market earnings, Kinskey said.

Kinskey said it was difficult to reckon with how certain projects, like a stadium and pool, stalled discussion amid the state’s economic and health crisis. He could not provide a solution for avoiding such hang-ups but said he will be looking for the answer in coming weeks.

Despite Sheridan County legislators’ disappointment with the end result of the budget session, Kinskey said Wyoming’s strong and resilient economy and wise residents who choose to voluntarily isolate from the spreading pandemic provide every reason to maintain optimism.

Kinskey also saw some of his key platform items approved, including community college funding and continued support for Wyoming Works. Kinskey detailed his belief in providing jobs training as a way to fulfill the state’s economic promise and prevent experienced workers from falling out of the market as energy jobs shift.

Community colleges are an “engine” of job growth, Kinskey said. Bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and training employees for 21st century jobs is a smart economic path for the state, he said.

Now home from Cheyenne, Kinskey said like many others, he will be working from home as much as possible in the coming weeks and watching the stock market closely. Restaurants are suffering and Wyoming’s revenue-generating tourism industry may be impaired this season, he said.

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said he was disappointed to see the legislature make only small reductions to the budget with minimal effect on structural deficit issues, in the context of an unstable market and challenged energy industries.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which Jennings sponsored, died by one vote after third reading in the Senate. Jennings’ budget amendment proposal to cut $2.1 million from the $2.9 billion budget over 10 months failed 37 to 23.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act defined objections to federal actions and defined certain federal laws, acts, executive orders, administrative orders, court orders, taxes, levies, fees, tracking methods and regulations as infringements on a law abiding citizen’s right to keep and bear arms.

The bill failure comes as the FBI manages backlogs in National Crime Information Center background checks for weapons purchases, which tripled recently over COVID-19 panic, new outlets reported earlier this week.

Jennings left the session pleased with “Born alive infant — means of care” having passed, which he said protects “the most vulnerable.”

The bill applies means of care for infants born alive to treatment for a viable infant aborted alive. The bill requires physicians to “preserve the life and health” of an infant born alive, without liability to the parents for the physician’s actions.

A proposed amendment from Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, failed in the House, which would have made violating the section a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year incarceration and up to $1,000 in fines.

Jennings said COVID-19 was discussed during the session but not much changed, as legislators exercise precaution working in close proximity to 60 or more people anyway.

Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, updated the Dayton Town Council March 18 regarding House Bill 47, “Local sales and use taxes.” Western said the bill, which Gordon signed into law March 13, establishes a permanent fifth cent sales tax and changes how taxes may be distributed among towns in a county.

Western said he concurred with “reasonable concerns” shared on the floor that the bill shifted the balance of power away from small communities and toward major municipalities. Western said he was outvoted on that concern.

Sponsored out of the Revenue Committee, the bill requires concurrence from half of incorporated municipalities to approve a proposition regarding sales taxes, down from the previous two-thirds requirement.

“I’m not speaking as a town councilor, I’m speaking as a taxpayer,” Dayton councilor Cliff Reed said. “Boy, does that make me mad…our choice is going by the wayside.”

Dayton councilors said they will be reviewing the bill language more thoroughly in upcoming work sessions to determine how it may affect towns like Dayton and Ranchester in the shadow of a larger municipality.