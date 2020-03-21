SHERIDAN — Government agencies are working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while also continuing normal business and upholding open meeting laws, which now means hosting alternative forms of public meetings through other technological means.

Several agencies have already switched to meeting via telephone call-in options or Zoom video/audio meetings, like Sheridan County school districts 1 and 2, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board of Trustees and Sheridan City Council.

The Wyoming Press Association confirmed governmental bodies can meet their open meetings obligations, while practicing social distancing to help protect public health, by conducting meetings via telephone or video conferencing if the public is given the same opportunity to attend.

Should a person wish to attend a meeting that is being conducted via Zoom, Skype or other electronic means but does not have a computer, then the governmental entity must make arrangements so they can observe the meeting, according to the Wyoming Press Association release.

According to Wyoming Statute 16-4-404(b), a special meeting rule requires a minimum eight hours notice must be provided to media if a meeting is postponed, canceled and then rescheduled outside of a regularly-scheduled meeting date. The notice must include the place, time and date and must state what subjects will be discussed.

Additionally, if a governing body faces an emergency that requires immediate action, they may hold a meeting where a temporary decision is made.

Reasonable effort to offer public notice shall be made and they must reconvene within 48 hours to revisit the decision, per Wyoming Statute 16-4-404(d).

City of Sheridan Clerk Cecilia Good distributed information on how citizens may participate in public meetings related to the city of Sheridan moving forward.

If you see an upcoming meeting that you would like to comment on, you can email Good at cgood@sheridanwy.net with your comment and it will be provided to all city council members.

Your comments can also be read into the record if you request.

Council agendas are posted online and in The Sheridan Press. To view live recordings of city meetings, go to sheridanwy.gov.

If you have questions, call Sheridan City Hall at 307-674-6483.

Sheridan County suggests similar instructions.

Local media outlets have received invitations to join meetings via Microsoft Team Meetings with call-in and video options.

Public meetings are recorded and a CD of the meetings can be purchased for $10. Upcoming agendas can be found at sheridancounty.com.

Questions and concerns can be sent to the Commissioner’s Office via email at bocc@sheridancounty.com or by calling 307-674-2900.