SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is relocating the blood drive scheduled for next week. The drive will be held at the hospital’s downtown location at 61 S. Gould St. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is an urgent need for blood and healthy individuals are encouraged to donate.

The Wednesday drive has just been added and appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are still a few time slots available on Tuesday as well. Individuals can schedule an appointment by going to vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825. Blood donors may park in the parking lot on the opposite side of Gould Street from the building.