SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of mailbox vandalism along Beaver Creek, Brinton, Bird Farm, Upper Prairie Dog and other south and south central Sheridan County roads.

Destruction appears to have occurred the night of March 15, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said, though additional reports came to the SCSO Tuesday.

One SCSO deputy said the damage appears to have been done with an ax.