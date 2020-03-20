SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an individual in distress in the Bighorn Mountains Tuesday, after emergency response personnel had already arrived, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. Ronald Noell, 55, of Dayton, died Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in the case, though the investigation into his death is ongoing, Thompson said. Through the investigation, it appears Noell died of a medical complication. He was with one person and others in the vicinity who attempted life saving measures that were unsuccessful, Thompson said.

Noell was approximately two miles off the highway on groomed snowshoeing and cross-country skiing trails. Thompson could not confirm if Noell died prior to EMS arrival.

Condolences may be sent through Kane Funeral Home.