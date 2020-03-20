SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller urged council members Monday to consider the future pay of public officials for upcoming generations, but councilors chose to table the discussion until a more appropriate time.

The discussion started at the beginning of Miller’s tenure and has since been tabled or pushed down the path of rescheduling the conversation. In a June 2018 article by The Sheridan Press, it said city attorney Brendon Kerns sent a letter to the mayor, members of city council and former city administrator Mark Collins asking for feedback on proposed increases. Those increases include, to this day, increasing the mayor’s salary to $48,000 in the first term, $54,000 in the second term and $60,000 in the third term. It would also increase city councilors’ salaries to $8,000 a year during their first term, $12,000 a year in their second term and $16,000 a year in their third term.

Currently, the mayor of Sheridan is paid $24,000 a year and council members are paid $6,000 a year.

Despite the elongated timeline and soon approaching budget discussions, council members claimed the time was not right for discussions on the matter and that council had still not had a chance to talk about it as a body.

Councilor Thayer Shafer said he is not opposed if the body discusses it during a work session or executive session, mentioning they haven’t really discussed it before.

Shafer said at the same time, while in negotiations with others, the optics are not good.

“The optics are never going to be good; they never have, they never will be,” Miller responded.

Councilor Aaron Linden said while he believes the topic needs to be looked at, this time is not appropriate.

“But in light of the events that we have, the [economic] slowdown, the stock market falling and everything else, I just don’t like the timing of it,” Linden said.

Linden mentioned increased health insurance costs for the city, inability to increase staff salaries, a larger ask from air service and potential dips in travel and tourism income.

Councilor Jacob Martin mentioned, though, by increasing salaries of mayor and council, it would provide opportunities for those outside of certain socioeconomic classes to practically run and serve on council.

“The financial constraint for somebody who might want to run for office; it’s very difficult for the way it’s set up now,” Martin said.

Despite the back and forth, Ordinance #2211 — establishing city council members’ salaries at $12,000 starting Jan. 1, 2021, and the mayor’s salary increasing to $48,000 per year — was tabled and not placed as an agenda item for council’s upcoming study session March 23.