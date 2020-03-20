SHERIDAN — Sheridan health officials spoke Thursday about steps they have taken to prepare the Sheridan area for the COVID-19 pandemic, while noting that large-scale public testing is still a ways off. Partnerships between agencies have allowed for multiple test sites to be set up in coordination with Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan County Public Health and local pediatric clinics.

While Mike McCafferty said the main site is set up and scalable for large scale testing, he also emphasized that test kits are not available in abundance.

“We are not looking to pursue just an open line of testing,” McCafferty said Thursday. “We’re still going through testing by appointment, people who are symptomatic and meet the CDC requirements for utilizing that finite resource, which is the test.”

Hospital and public health officials noted that those experiencing the classic COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath should call the dedicated COVID-19 phone number at 307-672-1004 to seek advice about whether or not testing is indicated.

Dr. Ian Hunter, county health officer and liaison for the Sheridan County Incident Management Team, said he knew of approximately 40 individuals who have been tested for COVID-19 in Sheridan County.

But, that number doesn’t include any tests done at walk-in clinics.

The woman who was the first case diagnosed in Sheridan County has recovered and could end self-isolation Thursday, according to the IMT, following the guidelines recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wyoming Department of Health. The other three Sheridan County COVID-19 cases are continuing self-isolation in their homes and are being monitored by Sheridan County Public Health. Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar said her agency checks in with those who have tested positive daily to ensure they have supplies they need, are feeling OK and to check in on their mental health.

Health officials said there are no plans to test current cases again.

“People who have gone through the illness should not be contagious,” Hunter said.

Hunter noted that while the nasal swab test takes just a few seconds, the processing of that sample takes several hours at the lab. Labs are triaging samples as they come in, processing those from the highest risk areas first. Results from tests take an average of two to five days to get back.

Because of that wait time, Dr. John Addlesperger, chief medical officer for SMH, said anyone who is tested should self-isolate while awaiting results.

Health officials struggled to put a timeline to the current state of affairs — meaning how long many businesses should remain closed, events should be canceled, etc.

“I don’t think anybody knows that yet, I think as more information comes out of China, South Korea, Italy, we’re going to be looking at that as a country,” Hunter said. “We still have a lot of people moving around the country, so even if we flatten the curve here in two weeks, then things loosen up and people come in from New York or somewhere else…I don’t think anybody knows that yet. It’s fluid, it’s evolving.”

While personal finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming as 51st among the states and Washington, D.C., for aggressive measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, local officials stressed the steps they have taken to slow the spread of the disease.

“I think at a local level… we’re taking this very seriously and trying to do everything we can to get the message out,” Addlesperger said. “We can have governmental agencies shut things down, but what really has to happen is people have to decide that this is a risk.”

McCafferty also noted the hospital’s step to cease elective procedures, a decision other health care facilities later followed. Public health officials from SMH and Public Health, though, noted that information is moving quickly and recommendations from the CDC are updated multiple times daily, making the task of informing the public that much more challenging.

