SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 met via Zoom Thursday to present a plan of action to the board regarding the COVID-19 school closure.

The hybrid model of having some students attend brick-and-mortar school while others learn online has been abandoned in favor of educating all students virtually.

SCSD2 Technology Director Ryan Schasteen said the district will focus on using already-familiar technology tools and plans to use devices that students know how to operate and teachers know how to help with from a distance.

Employing platforms involving video is important to the district, as they want to ensure students can still see their teachers’ faces and hear their voices.

Google Classroom and Seesaw are two platforms the district was utilizing prior to the shutdown. Both of these can provide recorded lessons which, in this situation, will be functioning similarly to a “flipped classroom” or “flipped learning,” which many teachers already know how to facilitate.

The district is considering Zoom (or a similar platform) for “face-to-face,” live opportunities for students to share their work with teachers, ask questions or receive assistance. This window might be open for an hour a day. Potentially, a similar option could happen where counselors or other support staff are available for real-time videoing for maybe an hour a day where students could “drop in” if needed.

To make the transition to online smoother, the district will treat the first week of virtual learning similar to the first week of school.

Schasteen said they will share expectations and have virtual open houses so parents can learn what is expected of them and how they can support their child’s learning in this process. Logistics arose of equipping each student with the proper tools. A survey asking questions such as whether families have reliable internet and a school-capable device for each student has been conducted.

The district has the task of ensuring each student has a device to work from home. Since a considerable number of students will require the district supplying them with a device, it is likely more devices will have to be purchased.

The district realizes that it may take a while until each student is properly equipped, as some families are likely saying now that they have a device at home but may find it won’t be adequate for virtual learning. The goal is to have all issues of matching a student with a device solved within the first week of instruction.

The survey also revealed that about 20 households don’t have a way of obtaining internet, even with Spectrum’s offer to provide free internet to families for 60 days. The district sees this as a small number considering the total student population and is confident they can find solutions for the 20 families. Assistant Superintendent Scott Stults described the closure as “so unprecedented” and discussed some ideas of what a daily schedule for students may look like.

“There’s a couple things we absolutely know. Kids will not be sitting in front of a screen for seven hours,” Stults said. “We know that kids don’t learn best that way.”

“Many of us adults have taken online classes,” Stults continued. “We know the dedication and commitment that is needed for that to happen. So, to expect our K-12 kids to be able to do that consistently — we know that’s not realistic.”

Stults said that while they know their plan may not run perfectly, they don’t have time to perfect every detail before implementation.

The district hopes to have teachers connect with their students through “face-to-face” video streaming at least once a week so teachers can check in with students in a more personal way and ensure students are not falling behind.

Stults mentioned the challenge of virtual teaching for subjects difficult to replicate at home such as shop and art.

Stults said staff and administrators are developing creative ideas for this obstacle and that a lot of good thinking is underway.

“It’s another opportunity for our staff and our teachers to pull together and say, ‘This can be done, and we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it well,’” Stults said.

Superintendent Craig Dougherty suggested two plans of moving forward to the board.

Option “A” suggested March 31 serve as the contact day with virtual open houses for students and parents. April 1 would mark the first day of virtual instruction. Option “B” would begin virtual instruction April 6.

The board unanimously voted in favor of beginning virtual instruction April 1.

Dougherty said the district must be at the forefront of innovative thinking.

“As a state, I can tell you, after discussing this with Jillian Balow and Dicky Shanor, her assistant, this district is at the forefront of that leadership,” Dougherty said. “And they’ll be asking us for leadership in terms of what we can do.”