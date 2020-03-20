SHERIDAN — Executive Director Carmen Rideout said The Hub on Smith’s top priorities for seniors are food, supplies and socialization. As COVID-19 spreads throughout U.S. communities — and senior citizens remain at a higher risk — Rideout said services have been turned upside down.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Feb. 24 that COVID-19 patients older than 80 have the highest fatality rate, next to patients 70-79.

As of Wednesday afternoon, breakfast and midday congregate meals at The Hub, Day Break Adult Care and all planned activities are closed/canceled. Goose Creek Transit transportation services were discontinued along fixed routes, though necessary medical trips for chemotherapy or dialysis continue as needed, Rideout said.

The Hub has added customers and routes to the Home Delivered Meals program. Goose Creek drivers pick up groceries ordered online or called in and deliver them outside a customer’s door, though only Walmart currently has the staff to accommodate those orders, Rideout said.

The Hub is asking people who regularly visited the dining room if they require home-delivered meals. Staff are reaching out to people on call lists in an effort to contradict the potentially negative effects of isolation and ask if they need help, especially over long periods, Rideout said. Loneliness is a critical factor to health and well-being for seniors, she said.

Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge has placed tablets in all resident communities to help residents connect with family and friends virtually, Derek Root, vice president of marketing and communications for Eclipse Senior Living, said.

Rideout said she has not been notified of anyone who has been unable to access services since The Hub closed. Still, she described adapting to a pandemic with a senior population as a daily work in progress.

Some staff from areas of the center that are now closed transitioned to home delivered meal sign-up, health screening volunteers and drivers, or screening for anxiety and depression over the phone. Some are sent home, she said. With significantly downsized services, Rideout said she aims to keep employees working as much as possible but if shutdowns continue, staffing will adapt as necessary.

So far, Rideout said The Hub has responded well to a situation for which they were operationally unprepared. Pandemic was briefly mentioned in the disaster/emergency management plan on the books prior to COVID-19 but was underdeveloped, she said, though administration compiled a plan quickly with clearly identified risk levels.

Rideout said having a more detailed plan established in the first place would have been helpful, but staff creatively developed alternative ways to meet needs and prioritize safety.

The Hub was the first senior center in the state that closed its doors in response to the pandemic — several other centers have followed suit since, she said.

For many families, grandparents are primary child care providers, Rideout said. Some live together in multigenerational households with grandparents at the heart of the family. Rideout said families choosing to separate to protect older family members are acting appropriately — The Hub’s position is physical distance and overprotective actions are the best approach in the current climate.

Root said Elmcroft updated its protocols this week to restrict visitation to only end-of-life care and medical personnel. All visitors must pass a health screening and campus posters remind residents and staff about proper sanitation and “cough etiquette.”

Elmcroft has increased the frequency of cleaning and maintains a central repository of resources for staff including protocols, checklists and state requirements, Root said. Deliveries have been modified so vendors do no enter the community.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated section with this page and more, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.