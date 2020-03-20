Local officials clarify governor’s closure order

SHERIDAN — Businesses in Sheridan County scrambled Thursday to create a new normal amidst government mandated closures of public places that will last at least two weeks.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday endorsed an order by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to help slow the community spread of COVID-19.

The closure order extends through April 3 and includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, gyms, conference rooms and other public spaces.

Local officials gathered for a press conference Friday morning to answer questions about the order.

Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett noted that the directive allows retail businesses to stay open, but she stressed that the spirit of the order is to limit congregating groups and encourage social distancing.

“This isn’t to close businesses and make things difficult for businesses, this is basically to keep people from being closely spaced,” Bennett said Friday morning.

“They accommodated, trying to help keep these businesses open but the whole spirit of this is to keep them spread out and not be close to each other,” she added later.

Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter in a press release recommended any business that requires prolonged close contact with anyone to close. This would include businesses such as hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and any business offering therapeutic massage.

The closure order does not apply to grocery stores, markets or retail stores that offer food, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores or food pantries. Health care facilities and crisis shelters will also remain open.

All child care facilities, though, must close, except to provide care for children of “essential personnel.” Those personnel include staff and providers of child care and education services, health care workers, emergency services employees, pharmacy staff and grocery and food supply workers.

“This is really hard because these are the restaurants that employ the waiters and waitresses, the cooks, that really depend on those jobs,” Gordon said in a Facebook live press conference Thursday evening. “It’s really hard because these are businesses that we count on to make our communities whole, make them the places that people love to be.”

Gordon went on to say that the “unprecedented times” will prove challenging for Wyoming residents and businesses, but are necessary for public health measures.

While some businesses affected by the order have remained open, offering carryout and delivery, others have closed. Some local retail stores, too, opted to close.

Gordon urged Wyoming residents to only buy goods they need, discouraging hoarding seen in some stores across the state. He also encouraged telecommuting and social distancing.

Dixie Johnson, CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged the challenges local businesses will face in the coming weeks.

“I know it’s a tough time for everybody, especially those business owners with the extra responsibility and weight of caring for their employees,” Johnson said Friday morning. “We’re going to continue to try and provide resources as quickly as they become available.”

Johnson noted that any local business with questions or seeking assistance is welcome to reach out via phone or email.

While the governor’s order extends until April 3, Johnson noted that many business owners and area residents have expressed fears and anxiety that it could last longer.

“We are all in this together, but nobody knows — that’s part of the problem, because there is uncertainty,” Johnson said. “That creates additional fear and anxiety. Take care of yourselves, by taking measures now, and when we come out from this, we’ll have a stronger community. I’d rather be nowhere else but Sheridan and face this together.”

Sheriff Alan Thompson and Sheridan Police Department Chief Richard Adriaens said their officers and deputies have been contacting local businesses directly affected by the order to ensure they are aware of the directive.

Bennett noted that a violation of the order is a misdemeanor and those who do not comply could face financial penalties as well as jail time.

Editor’s note: The online version of this article has been updated to reflect the governor endorsed the order signed by the state health official.