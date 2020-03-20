Terral Bearden pastors the Calvary Baptist Church and is a member of Pastors United In Christ.

In times of crises we most often look for words and deeds of comfort, peace, and hope. Those are greatly needed in such times and God has more than enough comfort, peace, and hope to give to every person on the earth no matter their situation. But those things are not all that we need and most certainly are not all that our creator has to give us. He also has instruction, example and empowerment that he longs to impart to us.

The hoarding that has been taking place amongst us reveals a need in our community to hear the instruction of God found in Philippians 2:3-4, “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind let each of you regard one another as more important himself; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.”

To receive this instruction from God would mean to not remove from others the ability to meet their family’s needs. One would also not endanger others with bad health practices in light of our present world health concerns. We would also be caring for those in more danger from this virus so as to keep them from being exposed to it.

Our Heavenly Father has not simply handed down an edict with stern expectations of compliance. He has also set an example for us to follow.

“Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, although he existed in the form God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, being made in the likeness of men. …He humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”

Self-sacrifice is the very heart of God. It is his way of love. As we deal with the effects of COVID-19, we should walk in the footsteps of the one who dealt with the virus of our sin with ultimate sacrifice. Let us bow to him and confess him as Lord (Philippians 2:9-11).

Finally, God offers empowerment, to those trusting Jesus, to live out the very life of Jesus, who considered us more important than himself.

“For it is God who is at work in you, both to will and to work for His good pleasure.” (Philippians 2:13).

The spread and effect of this virus can be very scary and that fearfulness can take us into terrible evil. But in Jesus Christ we can be set free from our self-centeredness to live in love for God and for others.

Following Jesus is not a path that the majority of people walk. It is narrow. He is the only leader. But he is so worth following.