Governor issues statewide closure order for public spaces

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has endorsed a decision by the Wyoming state health officer to close public places for a two-week period to help slow the community spread of coronavirus, according to a release sent Thursday evening.

The closure order extends through April 3 and includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums. Restaurants will be closed to dine-in food service but may remain open for curbside take-out or drive-through food service. Childcare centers will be closed except for those serving essential personnel. The order does not apply to retail businesses.

“This governor has never been inclined to overstep local authority, but these are unprecedented times,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “It is critical that there is uniformity across the state in how social distancing measures are implemented. Wyoming, like all Americans, must commit to reducing the strain on our healthcare system. These are hard measures and they will be difficult for employees and businesses alike, but they are warranted.”

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, said, “We realize this action will be very difficult for many of our residents. But it is an important step to help them avoid becoming ill and to help them avoid spreading COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable. We should all work together to help keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

Wyoming currently has 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the Wyoming Public Health laboratory has completed nearly 300 tests as of Thursday evening. Additional testing is occurring at commercial laboratories. A nationwide shortage of testing supplies is impacting Wyoming, like all states.

Social distancing measures are the most effective means of slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to Dr. Harrist.

The governor and First Lady Jennie Gordon will host a fireside chat at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to communicate directly with Wyoming citizens about COVID-19. The chat will be streamed live on the governor’s Facebook page.