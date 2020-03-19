SHERIDAN — Multiple sites that can test for COVID-19 are up and running, established by Sheridan Memorial Hospital in partnership with Sheridan County Public Health and local pediatric clinics, announced SMH in a press release.

If you are experiencing the classic COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, SMH says to call the dedicated COVID-19 phone number at 307-672-1004 to seek advice about whether or not testing is indicated.

For patients 12 and younger, a separate testing location has been established. Parents can call 307-675-5555 to speak with a pediatric specialist and determine whether testing is needed.

Tests are being administered in a number of locations around town, depending on the screening. The provider who orders your test will direct you to the appropriate testing location at the time of your screening, the release said.

“It is important for us to provide convenient and scalable testing locations that offer a private and safe environment for our patients, the community and our healthcare workers,” said SMH CEO Mike McCafferty.

Dr. John Addlesperger, chief medical officer for SMH said, “It is really important that those who have been tested go straight home and self-isolate until the results of the test have been received.”

