SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2900 block Russell Drive, 9:50 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Careless driver, East Fifth Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Dog at large, Works Street, 8:56 a.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 9:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Second Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Montana Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 4:27 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 4:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 6:27 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Allen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, College Meadow Drive, 6:42 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 eastbound, 7:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

• DUI, South Canby Street, 10:19 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Montana Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Holloway Avenue, 10:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 11:59 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Allen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Country Estates Drive, 6:53 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 11:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Fleet Hamilton, 65, Sheridan, disorderly conduct loud noise, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua J. Lemieunx, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 42

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4