SHERIDAN — Last week, Administrator Jovita Carranza, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced the 2020 Small Business Persons of the Year winners from throughout the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

Wyoming’s Small Business Persons of the Year are the leadership team from WWC Engineering President/CEO Brady Lewis; Director of Operations Jack Fritz; Branch Manager Chad Reed; Branch Manager Darrin Tromble; Branch Manager Greg Reid; Branch Manager Murray Schroeder; and Branch Manager Shawn Higley.

“There are many exceptional companies in Wyoming. We are humbled and honored and can’t thank our team enough for everything they do that makes WWC deserving of such a prestigious award,” WWC Engineering President/CEO Brady Lewis said.

WWC Engineering, headquartered in Sheridan, has offices across Wyoming and Montana. The engineering firm has been in operation for 40 years and employs 100 people.

“We are thrilled to recognize Brady Lewis and the team at WWC Engineering as this year’s winner of the 2020 Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year award,” said Amy Lea, SBA’s Wyoming District Director, in a press release. “We’re excited to announce that they will now move on to compete for the SBA’s Small Business Person of the Year award at the national level.”

Each state’s winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C., on May 3-4, where they will be honored with their individual award. During the ceremonies, the SBA will announce the 2020 National Small Business Person of the Year among the individual winners represented from across the U.S. and territories.