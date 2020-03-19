SHERIDAN — As the situation around COVID-19 continues to unfold, Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico, will offer special hours for the most vulnerable neighbors — senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

Starting March 19, Albertsons and Safeway stores will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated.

Officials with the stores are asking customers to help reserve these shopping times for those most at risk.

“We thank our customers in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and friends, and in helping us maintain this temporary operations guideline,” the press release from Albertsons and Safeway stated.

Regular store hours are being updated continuously at local.safeway.com/.

