The last week in Sheridan County has tested us all. Whether worried about your own health, the health of others or the long-term economic vitality of our community, we all feel a little extra weight on our shoulders.

As leaders navigate the unknown, it’s important that the public feel heard and that the opportunity to ask questions of leaders occurs.

As The Sheridan Press plans for the future of news coverage in this uncertain climate, we’re tracking the ever-changing regulations and recommendations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We implore all of our local governmental officials that if guidelines call for further isolation, prodding local governments, school boards and other agencies to consider closing meetings to the public or to hold meetings by teleconference, we, as the legal newspaper, respectfully ask that you designate us as “essential personnel” to be in attendance at any and all meetings as a representative of the public.

Currently the News Media Alliance is in contact with Vice President Mike Pence’s office to encourage the administration to recognize news publishing and reporting as essential business.

Some agencies have not adjusted meeting policies — gathering in person to address the business of the city and county. Others, like local school boards, have taken to programs like Zoom, allowing access to the meetings, but less opportunity to ask questions. Some concern with Zoom is that journalists miss the pre-meeting and post-meeting conversations among elected officials, and it’s more difficult to ensure open meetings laws are being followed. In these unfamiliar circumstances, we appreciate the effort to be inclusive and transparent about the goings-on of our governmental entities.

For example, after the Wyoming Supreme Court advised the suspension of in-person proceedings for circuit and district courts, 4th Judicial District Judge John Fenn contacted The Press to ask how the courts could accommodate journalists. Thank you.

The role of a local newspaper is more essential than ever to provide factual, up-to-date information about the evolving pandemic to our community. We take that role very seriously and ask for public officials’ assistance to continue to do so.

We know that public officials — along with health care workers and others — are working long hours on behalf of our neighbors. We, too, have been working to provide Sheridan area residents with the information they need to get through this.

We look forward to continuing to work in conjunction with local governmental officials in service of the community.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated section with this page and more, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.