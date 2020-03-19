By Kathryn Palmer, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — As Wyoming’s local and state education officials grapple with how to handle a global pandemic, a new state law has the potential to aid in future crises.

The COVID-19 outbreak has exposed some of the gaps it could fill.

“There’s no medical professional in the Department of Education who can provide information,” Janet Farmer, Laramie County School District 1’s head nurse, said. “There’s no way to get information to school nurses in the field. There’s no one to give information to state leaders. There’s no master contact list for all nurses in the state.”

Farmer said oftentimes, the estimated 140 school nurses in Wyoming are “the only providers within their district,” and “work in silos,” with little cohesive direction.

Streamlining communication between the three state agencies school nurses answer to, the Departments of Health and Education, and the State Board of Nursing is one of the reasons why she testified in support House Bill 165, which Gov. Mark Gordon signed into law Monday. The new law creates a state school nurse — something 41 other states already have. It’s a long-awaited victory for school nurses, but it’ll be up to the Wyoming Department of Education to find the funding for it. The state school nurse also would set standards for health care in schools, provide training and collect data.