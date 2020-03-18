SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block East Ridge Road, 12:09 a.m.

• RMA assist, Black Tooth Park, West Fifth Street, 1:46 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 3:46 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident with injury, East Colorado Street and Illinois Street, 4:06 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Barking dog, Kendrick Park, 12:23 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 3:44 a.m.

• Warrant service, Champion Drive, 8:53 a.m.

• Death investigation, Avon Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Fraud, Saberton Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Loucks Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 p.m.

• Domestic choking, North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, Fifth Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, Shirley Cove, 1:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:36 p.m.

• Family dispute, Val Vista Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Colorado Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 5:17 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Animal found, West Brundage Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Domestic, Sumner Street, 8:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Trespass in progress, Wyarno Road, 10:53 a.m.

• Death investigation, Dayton, 12:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Cottonwood Drive, 2:02 p.m.

• Forgery, West Loucks Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Brundage Lane, 4:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 6:06 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 6:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Dustin W. Beadle, 19, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Payton O. Garner, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jerry T. Tapp, 77, Sheridan, attempted manslaughter, reckless endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jason P. Taylor, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4