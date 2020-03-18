SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block East Ridge Road, 12:09 a.m.
• RMA assist, Black Tooth Park, West Fifth Street, 1:46 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 3:46 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident with injury, East Colorado Street and Illinois Street, 4:06 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Barking dog, Kendrick Park, 12:23 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 3:44 a.m.
• Warrant service, Champion Drive, 8:53 a.m.
• Death investigation, Avon Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Fraud, Saberton Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Loucks Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• Domestic choking, North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Medical, Fifth Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, Shirley Cove, 1:49 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
• Family dispute, Val Vista Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Colorado Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 5:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Animal found, West Brundage Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Domestic, Sumner Street, 8:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Trespass in progress, Wyarno Road, 10:53 a.m.
• Death investigation, Dayton, 12:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Cottonwood Drive, 2:02 p.m.
• Forgery, West Loucks Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Brundage Lane, 4:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 6:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 6:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Dustin W. Beadle, 19, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Payton O. Garner, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry T. Tapp, 77, Sheridan, attempted manslaughter, reckless endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jason P. Taylor, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 4