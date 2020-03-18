By Dustin Bleizeffer, WyoFile.com

Over the years, those 500 shares reached a high-value mark of approximately $11,500. Although only a fraction of the organization’s annual financial need, the gift represented much more. Even as Cloud Peak stumbled financially, the YES House held on to its shares in the company — the only coal producer headquartered in Gillette.

“Social services is always about hope,” YES House development director Tatyana Walker said. “When you’re working with kids, the greatest goal is to instill hope, because if you have hope you can overcome your challenges.”

Cloud Peak eventually filed for bankruptcy, was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and sold its mines, rendering those 500 shares worthless.

“We kept the shares, and it did not work out very well,” Walker said. “We were always hopeful as a community — not just the YES House — that they would recover from those [tough financial] times. But they didn’t.”

That sense of hope and mutual dependence is being tested throughout Gillette and northeast Wyoming as the coal industry bleeds jobs and dollars. After a series of bankruptcies and an increasingly gloomy outlook for coal, the mining industry here is desperately trying to cut spending.

That includes a noticeable reduction in corporate giving and all manner of charitable support, according to officials overseeing local social service programs.

The YES House serves about 1,000 youth — and indirectly, their families — throughout northeast Wyoming. Declining donations and revenue have forced it to scale back outpatient and prevention services, as well as its mentorship program — just as the same forces that slow charitable giving also drive more need for a full range of social services in northeast Wyoming.

At the Council of Community Services — a Gillette-based social services organization that oversees 11 programs — staff has seen an increase in families signing up for the food pantry, as well as families in need of dental, medical, housing and rental assistance.

“A downturn in coal and a downturn in our economy — that’s going to affect everybody,” Council of Community Services executive director Mikel Scott said. “It will affect banks, it will affect individuals. It will affect everybody.”

United Way of Campbell County eliminated its only staff position — executive director — in June 2018, then a year later announced it was closing its doors.

Arch Coal recently suspended its annual, and highly publicized, teachers award program — established in 2000 — in Wyoming and West Virginia.

Although not vital in the context of pressing needs among a community’s most vulnerable, it is significant and a glaring sign of the coal industry’s shrinking community support. The annual teachers award, in addition to celebrating exceptional educators, was a way for Arch Coal to tout the fact that Wyoming schools were primarily funded by revenues the state reaped from coal. Today, declines in coal and energy has put the future of Wyoming’s school funding in serious doubt.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.