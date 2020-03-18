SHERIDAN — Joshua Hannant, 23, was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office immediately following a sentencing hearing, despite his pleas to take a few days to make arrangements with his family before beginning a one-year jail sentence.

The court accepted the terms of a plea agreement and Hannant was sentenced to one year of incarceration at the Sheridan County Detention Center for misdemeanor sexual battery, to which he pleaded no contest Dec. 5, 2019.

Count one of the initial charges, third degree sexual abuse, a felony, was deferred per the agreement for three years of supervised probation and sex offender treatment.

The victim delivered an impact statement during sentencing but requested anonymity given the nature of the case and the circumstances of her recovery. Sgt. James Hill, a detective with the Sheridan Police Department, testified to central facts of the case in court.

Hill said a witness who was present the night the sexual assault occurred provided an account of activities leading up to the assault, which included playing video games, consuming alcohol, listening to music and dancing.

The witness said he heard the victim indicate, before becoming intoxicated, that she did not want to participate in sexual contact with anyone that evening. Due to a high tolerance because of regular, heavy alcohol consumption, Hannant was the most sober person at the gathering, he claimed.

A second witness said he fell asleep shortly after the first witness, who said Hannant told them the following morning he had intercourse with the victim. The witness said, recounting the conversation with Hannant, it sounded like the victim was unconscious during the assault, Hill said.

Text messages obtained between the victim and Hannant supported the victim’s statement that she did not remember the assault. Hannant’s texts claimed he thought she was “into it,” a sentiment that echoed defense counsel’s statements as to how they would have argued their defense at trial.

Hill said nothing in the investigation indicated the victim had been drugged or consumed any substances other than alcohol. In her statement, the victim said she and Hannant had sexual relations once before but agreed to remain friends afterward.

The night of the assault, the victim said she had just been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success. After consuming what one witness claimed was nearly one full bottle of liquor, she became nauseous and asked to lay down, she said. She recalled vomiting into a bucket that smelled of chemicals and nothing after, until waking up the following morning without clothing and with physical indications she had been assaulted. Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said the forensic evidence in the case is not as strong as she hoped. Bennett described the case as extremely difficult to take to trial because the most helpful witness is currently deployed overseas in the military, the second witness was unconscious most of the evening, the victim has no memory of the incident and the defendant claimed the incident was consensual.

The case hinged on a “he said, she said” conflict, with a high risk of failing to meet the burden of proof to a jury. Bennett said what she does know for certain is the victim stated she did not want to engage in sexual relations and Hannant ignored her wishes, taking advantage of her intoxicated state.

A psychosexual evaluation indicates a moderate risk of recidivism, she said. Bennett said the agreement is a trade off that provides some accountability, punishment and deterrence to the community.

While the victim said she favored the agreement over proceeding to trial, she described the jail sentence as a slap on the wrist.

Hannant’s life has largely been controlled by alcoholism, Bennett said. Sex offender and substance abuse treatment are built into the agreement — Fenn said Hannant could be released from jail early to enter inpatient treatment and his sentence could be reduced upon successful completion of treatment. The plea agreement does not require Hannant to register as a convicted sex offender. The victim described the process of medical examinations, court hearings and impact on her family as traumatizing, over the 340 days since the assault. Her academic focus, extracurricular activities, employment and friendships suffered as a result of panic attacks and nightmares, eventually culminating in self harm, she said.

Judge John Fenn stressed the importance of victim impact statements in court and her personal strength. Fenn said in these cases, regardless of what the victim was wearing or drinking, she is not at fault. She should be able to enjoy herself with friends without being sexually assaulted, Fenn said.

Defense attorney Steven Titus asked the court to suspend the one-year battery sentence for one additional year of supervised probation, to immediately begin treatment and supervision. Titus said the psychosexual evaluation indicates Hannant is stupid, naive and scared, though not “evil.”

Titus claimed — in support of Hannant’s remorse and recognition of harm done as a reason to serve no jail time — Hannant told him if the victim was his own sister or daughter, he would want to kill the perpetrator of such an act.

In a prepared statement, Hannant apologized and said he would do anything to make amends for the damage he caused. Hannant said he has taken up the role of father to a 6-year-old child and his new family has provided “immeasurable love” and potential for growth as a man and father.

Fenn said he considered rejecting the agreement prior to court, however, Bennett made the risks and compromises in the case clear to the court. Fenn said he has some empathy for young men making one life-altering mistake but, ”You don’t do this to a young lady and just walk away,” he said.