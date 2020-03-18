Attempted murder charge pending

SHERIDAN — Jerry Tapp, 77, appeared in Sheridan County Circuit Court Tuesday via video from the Sheridan County Detention Center — charges have yet to be filed but Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett said she will be filing a charge for attempted murder in the second degree.

Bennett said Tapp’s criminal history goes back to the 1960s and includes felony convictions, domestic abuse and alcohol-related offenses from several Western states.

Three Sheridan Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of a male subject stabbing and choking a female victim in an apartment around 11:17 p.m. Monday.

A female reporting party told law enforcement the male, Tapp, stabbed a female subject with a knife, according to SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska. Patrol officers entered the apartment after hearing yelling coming from within, and observed Tapp on top of the female, choking her, and a “significant amount” of blood covering both subjects, Koltiska said.

An officer deployed a taser, ending the assault, when Tapp refused commands to get off the female victim. The RP was treated for minor lacerations. The alleged victim was conscious when officers arrived but sustained stab wounds and lacerations, Koltiska said. All parties were transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment. As of early Tuesday morning, the victim was in stable condition, according to the SPD.

Emergency room staff said the stab wounds and other injuries appeared forceful, Bennett said. The reporting party claimed Tapp stated he was going to kill the victim while he had his hands around her throat. Tapp was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangering.

Bennett said because of Tapp’s “violent and disturbing behavior in the past,” a high cash bond was appropriate. Judge Shelley Cundiff set a $50,000 cash only bond. Tapp was provided paperwork for court appointed counsel following the hearing. An initial appearance in circuit court is tentatively scheduled for Thursday.

Woman pleads not guilty to DUI, child endangering

SHERIDAN — Emma Scherry pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with a child passenger in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday. The charge is a felony, which carries potential punishments of up to five years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines.

Scherry submitted to a breath test at the Sheridan Police Department Dec. 17, 2019, per a circuit court order to participate in breath monitoring following a previous citation for a DUI with child passenger, according to court documents. The test showed a blood-alcohol level of .104.

Scherry stated she had driven herself to the SPD with her 2-year-old in the car. Officers observed red eyes and the odor of alcohol on her breath. Scherry denied consuming alcohol to officers and gave an alternate explanation for the odor.

During field sobriety testing, Scherry displayed all six clues of a horizontal gaze test, four of eight walk-and-turn test clues and no clues during the one-legged stand test. A blood test about one hour after the initial breath test returned a result of .084% BAC — just over the legal driving limit.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 25 at 10 a.m. and No. 3 stacked jury trial is scheduled to begin July 27.

Man sentenced for child abuse

SHERIDAN — The court accepted the terms of a plea agreement and Emory Jarrell was sentenced to two to four years incarceration, suspended, for a split sentence of 93 days and three years of supervised probation for child abuse. Jarrell received credit for 93 days of presentence confinement.

Jarrell pleaded guilty to the charge during arraignment Jan. 21 and was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. Child abuse is a felony, which carries potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines.

Jarrell admitted to the central facts of the case in court, including hitting a 4-year-old child on the buttocks with an open hand three to four times, with force beyond what is considered reasonable corporal punishment.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services contacted law enforcement for a welfare check on the child Dec. 16, after the child’s day care reported the child had been acting unwell and told the day care “he busted my butt,” according to court documents.

The day care owner, DFS representative and law enforcement officers observed significant bruising on the child’s rear. Jarrell told officers the child’s mother had asked him to “deal with” the situation when the child opened Christmas presents. Jarrell said he had hit the child harder before but regretted the degree of force he used in this incident.

Man arraigned on suspicion of shoplifting

SHERIDAN — Michael Demontiney pleaded not guilty to three charges related to an alleged shoplifting spree, via video from the Sheridan County Detention Center in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday. Judge John Fenn implemented cautionary practices in the court room to respect physical distancing and reduce the spread of germs, including allowing Demontiney’s remote appearance.

Count one, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, is a felony, which carries potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines. Count two, shoplifting items valued over $1,000, is a felony that carries the same potential punishments.

Count three, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, when combined with a previous conviction for a similar charge, is a felony, which carries potential punishments of up to five years incarceration and up to $5,000 in fines. The state alleges Demontiney has a previous conviction for attempting to elude officers from 2005.

Law enforcement was informed by a probation and parole officer Feb. 8 that Harrison and Michael Demontiney were seen shoplifting from Walmart and Home Depot, according to court documents. One reporting party stated they had taken photos of Michael Demontiney unloading a full cart of goods into a truck in the Home Depot parking lot.

When law enforcement attempted to contact Michael Demontiney in the reported vehicle, he did not stop in response to patrol car lights on Interstate 90. As law enforcement pursued the vehicle, the passenger allegedly threw items out the window. Michael Demontiney stopped the vehicle around mile marker 2 and fled on foot before being taken into custody for traffic violations.

Bags of groceries, tool sets, bedding, baby bedding, power tools and other equipment were visible in plain view inside the truck, at a total estimated value of $1,011.73, not including food. In later interviews, Gini Demontiney stated she, Michael and Harrison Demontiney had left Wyola, Montana, with the intent to shoplift from Home Depot and Walmart. Each gave details as to how the shoplifting took place and their role in obtaining the goods.

Upon executing a search warrant, law enforcement discovered 188 stolen items, valued at $3,190.50 altogether.

A pretrial conference for this case is scheduled for June 25 at 10:30 a.m. and No. 4 stacked jury trial is scheduled to begin July 27.