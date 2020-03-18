By Camille Erickson, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — Volatile markets roiled Wyoming’s energy sector again this week, with oil prices tumbling and investors shedding energy shares as the coronavirus, or COVID-19, continued to spread worldwide.

The Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cut over the weekend did little to stop the free fall in oil prices Monday morning. A glut in oil supply worldwide, coupled with weak fuel demand has brewed what several analysts have called the “perfect storm.”

The toll on Wyoming operators could be brutal but temporary, several analysts said.

West Texas Intermediate, a U.S. benchmark, tumbled to $29 a barrel Monday for the second week in a row. Public officials weighed several dramatic measures to quell the spread of the virus over the weekend, many potentially bringing the economy to a near standstill.

“All of those (measures) are going to put a big cramp in demand for motor vehicle products, like gasoline and so forth,” said Charles Mason, a University of Wyoming economist specializing in oil and gas markets. “That, in turn, means there will be less demand for things like crude oil. I think that is a big part of what you’re seeing today.”

In other words, the threat of falling fuel demand has likely spooked traders and has had energy operators on edge, Charles Mason added.

Sustained geopolitical tensions have only compounded the economic fears associated with the virus. Leading oil producer Saudi Arabia advised OPEC to slash oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day in early March to stabilize global markets in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cutting the supply of oil can sometimes help buoy prices. But Russia opted out of Saudi Arabia’s plan to curb production. Russia is the third largest producer of oil but not a member of OPEC.

Saudi Arabia responded by cutting prices and upping production instead. The two countries continue to joust, with Saudi Arabia vowing to keep up its oil production.

For Wyoming operators, low oil prices could be a reality that stretches from weeks into months, some economists predicted.

“The price fluctuation is a lot like late 2015 and early 2016 — with (West Texas Intermediate) dropping to as low as $30 per barrel,” the state’s chief economist, Wenlin Liu, wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune. “(Operators) probably have to fight for their lives.”

Liu predicts companies will need to reign in capital expenditures, temporarily halt dividend payments and slow, or even halt, drilling operations. Ultimately, producers may have no choice but to lay off or furlough workers, Liu said. That’s because continuing drilling operations when oil is less than $30 a barrel can be difficult, if not impossible.