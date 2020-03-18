SHERIDAN — Elected officials with the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County finalized a cooperative agreement regarding financial support for commercial air service in the community amidst concerns for an industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Negotiations regarding the agreement had been ongoing for some time.

The local governments have historically split the cost of contracting a commercial airline to operate out of Sheridan County Airport, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement last summer to share the cost of bringing SkyWest Airlines — which took over as the commercial air service provider at the county airport — to Sheridan.

Sheridan County finalized a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation last year that secured SkyWest as the local commercial airline. The county initially planned to have an MOU in place with the city before finalizing that agreement but opted to commit to paying SkyWest’s fee alone to meet a critical deadline with the state.

SkyWest’s commitment to serve Sheridan County came as part of a capacity purchase agreement, wherein the state contracted the airline to provide service to four Wyoming communities.

City and county officials decided SkyWest would provide more growth opportunities for local air service, but city council members feared the proposed MOU with the county would commit the city to pay for a service it had no control over.

But, this week, both Sheridan City Council and the Sheridan County Commission signed onto a cooperative agreement that will mirror the county’s agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

According to terms of the WYDOT agreement, the county’s responsibility each year between Jan. 12, 2020, and June 30, 2022, will be 40% of the cost SkyWest invoices to WYDOT. That amount, though, will increase from $286,564 in the first six months of 2020 to $731,256 from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, and to $796,419 in the following year.

In the city-county cooperative agreement, the city agreed to pay 50% of each invoice from WYDOT, for an amount not to exceed $229,955 in the first six months of this year and $400,000 in the next two fiscal years.

While the cooperative agreement’s term only runs through June 30, 2022, it can be extended for two additional terms — one three-year term and one four-year term.

One catch included in the cooperative agreement is that it will terminate automatically if the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax is not approved by voters.

Sheridan County commissioners approved the agreement Tuesday, while Sheridan City Council OK’d it Monday evening.

County commissioners noted the agreement continues a partnership between the city and county to support local business and tourism via a commercial air service.

Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram said enplanements had been higher in recent months than the air service had seen previously, but also pointed out that was before COVID-19 became a national concern.

Sheridan City Council members also heard from staff that options — including cutting a daily flight out of Sheridan — are being considered.