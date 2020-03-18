SHERIDAN — In light of COVID-19, many day cares and preschools are shutting their doors temporarily.

Kami Smith, executive director of Tongue River Child’s Place, said debating closure was the hardest decision she has had to make in her leadership role.

“We don’t want to put families out, but we need to keep our staff and families safe,” Smith said. TRCP serves about 40 children each week.

Smith said she has been looking to Sheridan County School District 1 the most to inform her decisions; TRCP facilities are owned by the district. Smith also consulted the Department of Family Services and Sheridan County Public Health.

For some families, closures may equate to chaos as they scramble to find child care. However, Smith said her immediate community is finding solutions. Some TRCP staff members are willing to watch a few kids in employees’ homes.

Smith said a few other community members and retired teachers have given Smith their contact information to pass on to families in need. Families with high-school-aged children are also offering their teenagers’ babysitting services.

Smith described her staff as “rockstars” who are working hard because they know families rely upon child care.

TRCP holds a strong enough financial position, even as a nonprofit, to currently pay their staff for half of their normal hours for at least the next two pay periods. The staff also has the option to use sick and vacation time and do extra assignments such as cleaning to make up some hours.

Smith’s plan right now is to remain closed through April 5.

Big Steps Early Learning Center is currently open.

Director Stacie Mack said they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She is also communicating with different people in the area and throughout Wyoming, such as her licensor and childhood liaisons. As a private business, Mack holds the option to remain open and has chosen to do so.

“It’s important to support small businesses in this town because it’s hard to stay operating as it is,” Mack said. “Any closure affects small businesses.”

Mack said she recognizes many parents need to work and wants to support working families and her staff simultaneously. Mack has given her staff the option to stay home if they’re not comfortable working at this time. Mack said they are keeping the facilities sanitized, washing bedding daily and generally cleaning twice as much as normal.

One of Big Step’s challenges has been their food supply. Mack said they found other alternatives, such as ordering more through Sysco because local stores did not have the staples they need.

As of Monday, Mack said their drop-in services had not yet witnessed a big increase of children.

Mack said they are taking precautions, such as administering temperature readings, before children can enter.

Maureen Metcalf, executive director of First Light Early Education Center, explained why her facility closed Monday for at least one week.

“We looked to the local and state recommendations, licensing, [Sheridan County] School District 2, as well as the CDC and the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s recommendations since we are accredited through them,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf said the closure will enable her team to assess all the information and make a plan that follows recommendations while still serving as a resource to families.

“Our hope is to be available to families that are first responders, in the health care field or have no other back-up plan,” Metcalf said.

First Light will implement temperature checks and prevent classroom capacities reaching 10 or more.

“We are still reminding families to work on back-up plans with their employer if possible in the event child care [facilities] are told we have to close completely,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf echoed Smith’s report that families seem to be coping well with the closures.

“Families appeared to be able to manage the circumstances based on feedback we are hearing overall,” Metcalf said.

First Light serves about 55 students per day and employs 18 people.

For this week of closure, First Light is offering staff options to still work and receive pay, such as deep-cleaning walls and playground equipment.

“We have had families ask us to not credit their account back and instead use [those funds] toward helping staff or other families in need,” Metcalf said.

As of Wednesday, Big Steps is operating business as usual. Current closures include Child Development Center (Sheridan Avenue location), Children’s Center, First Light Early Education Center, Marion Daycare, Tongue River Child’s Place and Absaroka, Inc. Head Start.

