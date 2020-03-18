Four more coronavirus cases found, including two in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN — Tuesday evening, Wyoming Department of Health announced four more reported coronavirus cases in the state, including a man and a woman from Sheridan County who are linked to the two previously identified local cases.

Others diagnosed include a woman in Park County and a woman in Laramie County; health officials had no information about these patients.

WDH will follow up regarding exposure risks and will work to identify and communicate with all contacts, who will be monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.

The total reported COVID-19 cases in Wyoming is now 15, including:

Two women and two men in Sheridan County

A woman in Park County

A woman and an older man in Laramie County

Eight in Fremont County

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WDH, the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 include: avoid close contact with people, especially those who are sick (e.g., social distancing); stay home if sick or at risk; avoid touching your face; cough or sneeze into the crook of your arm; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Cancel events of 50 or more people; if a group includes a person at risk, limit it to 10 or fewer.