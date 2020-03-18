School districts, Food Group provide meals for local students

SHERIDAN — While classrooms are closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, local organizations and volunteers are working hard to ensure that children do not go hungry.

Every day from 10 a.m. to noon, Sheridan County School District 2 schools are providing free take-away bags with breakfast and lunch to ages 18 and under. Following guidelines for a balanced meal, each school staff designs their own daily menu, such as a sandwich, fruit, vegetable and milk.

“We reach so many families in need and so many families that are busy throughout the day and rely a lot on the meals the schools offer,” said Candace Garner, food service director at SCSD2. “We wanted to be sure the families that need it and folks that are looking for a good balanced meal on short notice can come in and have that available.”

After the Wyoming Department of Education submitted a waiver allowing public schools to serve meals during school closures, the service was approved Monday and began with lunches Tuesday, according to Garner.

About 30-60 students visited each school to pick up lunches on the first day, Garner said, and she anticipates that number increasing throughout the week. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the SCSD2 staff will, as usual, observe stringent food-safety regulations and emphasize social distancing.

The Sheridan schools offering breakfast and lunch include the high school, junior high and all Sheridan elementary schools. Story students may pick up meals on request by calling 307-674-7405 ext. 5003 before 9 a.m.

After Friday, SCSD2 is observing spring vacation until April 3. No meals are planned during the two-week break; the district is considering options if closures continue.

Enter: The Food Group. Dedicated to feeding children in the community, this local nonprofit often coordinates with Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3, as well as daycares and other facilities. Since Wyoming’s first COVID-19 case was reported on March 11, The Food Group has had to make many alterations.

“(The situation) is changing by the minute and by the hour, so we are trying to adapt and be nimble as things change,” said Keri McMeans, executive director of The Food Group. “We are remaining committed to children in Sheridan County. We are creating continuity of care, so people know they can rely on us.”

To fill in the gap of spring break, The Food Group is distributing bags containing two weeks of food to the usual SCSD2 recipients. Bags may be collected at Sheridan Junior High School and all Sheridan elementary schools on Wednesday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children and families must collect the bags from the schools they currently attend, McMeans underlined.

McMeans is also working with the officials of school districts 1 and 3 to best fit their needs, including the distribution of weekend food bags.

In addition to The Food Group, Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said his team is providing opportunities for families to get food with the local church and food pantries.

More opportunities for food will come from The Food Group’s “Little Free Pantries,” which are old newspaper vending machines from The Sheridan Press and Billings Gazette. Stocked with daily necessities by volunteers, the pantries are dispersed throughout Sheridan and at Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. (Visit foodgroupwy.org for a list of locations.)

Since schools closed Monday, The Food Group received an “amazing outpouring of support and offers to volunteer,” McMeans said, expressing her team’s gratitude to the community. “We are just in awe of the kindness and the generosity.”

While she is still finalizing plans to mobilize volunteers, McMeans recommends visiting The Food Group’s Facebook Page or website to discover how to help via donating or volunteering.