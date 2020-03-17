CHEYENNE — Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified one new reported case in the state of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The new case involves an older adult man from Laramie County, bringing the total number of Wyoming cases ito 11. WDH will follow up regarding exposure risks of the new case and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

The news comes a day after Gov. Mark Gordon announced the creation of five task forces, to be headed by the state’s top officials, to deal with the coronavirus and its aftermath. They will be responsible for making sure things in the state run smoothly during the outbreak and then helping the state in the aftermath of what is likely to be a serious disruption to the economy.

“(The task forces seek to) begin to lay the groundwork for coming out of what is going to be a prolonged period of very serious curtailment of business activity, which will have an effect on our economy,” Gordon said during a news conference.

The state’s top officials would lead task forces on education, health care, state services and operations, banking and business and transportation and infrastructure.

“It is important as a state and a region that we begin to think about how we re-emerge with a more stable state of affairs, one in a world where we understand business processes must work, people have to go to work, kids must be educated and life must go on,” he said.

