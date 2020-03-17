BISMARCK, N.D. — As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, Mark Hanson with Montana-Dakota Utilities sent a release with “measurable actions to help our customers.”

“We know our customers look to us to provide safe and reliable natural gas and electric service, which requires employees being available 24/7 to fulfill critical roles and emergency response,” Hanson’s release read. “We also know some of our business and residential customers might have trouble paying their bills because of coronavirus related hardships.”

So, MDU:

Will not be disconnecting customers for nonpayment during this time

Has filed requests with regulatory commissions for a waiver that allows the company to waive late fees

Will work with customers on payment plan options

MDU has also instituted certain measures to help protect employees from exposure to COVID-19 and to curb the potential spread of the virus in customer homes and facilities by closely following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This includes recommendations on social distancing,” stated the release. “These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service.”

For more information and to track updates on coronavirus related measures taken by Montana-Dakota Utilities, visit their website.