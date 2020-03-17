SHERIDAN — Keith and Shirley Roach will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 17.

The couple wed in Fort Collins, Colorado, on March 17, 1970, with their four children in attendance to celebrate the blended family.

Keith Roach worked with many different companies, retiring from First Interstate Bank. His wife worked at Hewlett Packard, where they met, and then was mostly a stay-at-home mother, working occasionally in part-time jobs.

Keith and Shirley Roach have four children — Jackie (Paul) Jolovich, Ken (Laurie) Roach, Chris (Debi) Roach and Sherry (Mike) Naddour. They also have 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.