SHERIDAN — Due to COVID-19 concerns, Goose Creek Transit is suspending service on the fixed-route bus effective Tuesday.

To protect its drivers and the public, the door-to-door service will now become a delivery service only with very limited exceptions.

If area residents have need for groceries and order them using the Walmart app, call the Goose Creek Transit office at 307-675-7433 and Goose Creek Transit staff can help deliver those items to your home.

You can order through Walmart’s grocery site at grocery.walmart.com.

Door-to-door services are also suspended except in cases of medically necessary doctor visits such as dialysis, chemotherapy, etc.

If you need transportation to a medically necessary visit, please contact Goose Creek Transit office at 307-675-7433 to determine if we can provide transportation.

Staff at Goose Creek Transit said they hope to resume normal service levels as soon as possible.

