SHERIDAN — In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is postponing all events scheduled for the rest of March and most of April.

These events include the March and April Business After Hours, the March 24 Legislative Recap Breakfast and Lunchtime Conversations about Open Spaces, the April Business Before Hours and Chamber Lunch and all ribbon cuttings. Committee meetings will be canceled or held via conference call.

“It is important that our members remain safe and secure from any potential exposure to the Coronavirus,” said Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson. “We will work to reschedule as many events as possible. We will be closely monitoring the situation and take any necessary precautions regarding future events and meetings as needed. ”

The Chamber office is maintaining regular office hours for the time being. It is advised to call ahead to check the office status.

“The Chamber of Commerce has been closely monitoring the outbreak and its impact on our members and communities,” Johnson said. “Our commitment lies with serving our members and our region in any capacity we can during this unprecedented time.”

The Chamber will be communicating resources for businesses through its member newsletter as well as its website: www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

A special edition of the organization’s Member 2 Member newsletter on Thursday will promote buying local safely by featuring new policies, services or products of member businesses that will allow the community to continue supporting them during this time. It will be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

For more information, call the Chamber office at 307-672-2485.

