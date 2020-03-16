SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• CO check, 800 block West Burkitt Street, 12:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:07 a.m.

• Vehicle versus pedestrian, 2300 block North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7:04 p.m.

• CO check, 2100 block West Loucks Street, 8:16 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1000 block Gladstone Street, 2:26 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Court, 2:45 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 600 block South Water Street, 1:43 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Nebraska Street, 12:40 a.m.

• DUI, West 11th Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:08 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 11:30 a.m.

• Stalking, Sheridan area, 11:32 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bruce Mountain Drive, 1:05 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Victoria Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Furnishing, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:31 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:46 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Fraud, Holloway Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, College Meadow Drive, 4:03 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Commercial Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Champion Drive, 4:53 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Liquor sale to minor, North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Liquor sale to minor, Commercial Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Domestic, Lookout Point Drive, 8:03 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 8:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Brooks Street, 9:50

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Parker Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Westview Drive, 11:16 p.m.

Saturday

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Domestic, West Brundage Street, 2:09 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Park Street, 3:19 a.m.

• Barking dog, Canfield Street, 5:31 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 8:36 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Damaged property, Sumner Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Highway 335, 4:08 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Kurtz Drive, 4:10 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, North Main Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Stalking, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Harassment, South Gould Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Champion Drive, 7:25 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West College Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brundage Lane, 8:23 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 p.m.

• Fight, Kendrick Park, 9:19 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Birch Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:30 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Smith Street, 2:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Death investigation, West Alger Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Burrows Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Lewis Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Loucks Street, 7:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 10, 12:20 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 7:27 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Cat Creek Road, 8 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Avenue, Dayton, 1:06 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 4:37 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, South Sharptailed Road, 5:07 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 14 eastbound, 5:10 p.m.

• Assist agency, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 7:20 p.m.

Saturday

• Open door, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 12:32 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn area, 3:59 p.m.

• Records only, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 4:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• DUI, South Gould Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Littering, East Ridge Road, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 8:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 11:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Jamie A. Gomez, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyler T. Heiling, 20, Ranchester, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian J. Malone, 49, Gillette, child endangering, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kenneth R. Trottier, 29, Missoula, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Jon J. Butler, 46, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Natasha M. Fasthorse, 30, Billings, Montana, driving under suspension, aggravated assault and battery, eluding an officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kelsey E. Martin, 29, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tristram R. Munsick, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel J. Oppegard, 23, Sheridan, breach of peace, aggravated assault and battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10

Number of releases for the weekend: 15

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 50