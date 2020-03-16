SHERIDAN — Several students from Holy Name Catholic School took part in the regional National History Day event on March 11.

Five students were selected from Holy Name Catholic School as regional finalists and are slated to go on to represent their school at the state competition, which is scheduled for April 19-20 on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie. (The state organization has not published any updates regarding COVID-19.)

National History Day is an academic enrichment program for students in grades six through 12. Students select topics connected to an annual theme and complete their own in-depth research on the topic. This year, the annual theme is “Breaking Barriers.” Students present their conclusions by creating museum-style exhibits, media documentaries, research papers, interactive websites and dramatic performances.

Peter LaRossa and John Paul Lansing earned a second-place award for their group exhibit “Breaking Barriers: Father DeSmet, Admiring Advocate of the West.

Mason Smith won a first-place award for his individual documentary “Breaking Barriers: Breaking Racial Barriers.

Tennyson Lewallen earned a second-place award in the same category for “Breaking Barriers: The Fight for Equality”

In the individual performance category, Sequoia Pack earned a second-place award for “Saint Teresa of Calcutta: School Teacher, Missionary, Saint.”